Emergence Health Network hosts the National Council for Behavioral Health

El Paso-Behavioral healthcare leaders join mental health providers in El Paso to share information on mental healthcare challenges along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The National Council for Behavioral Health chose the Emergence Health Network (EHN) to host the annual conference. The council addresses issues that affect people in search of mental healthcare. EHN was chosen as the host for this year’s conference because of the organization’s efforts in expanding care in the community.

“Really getting an understanding of what are the issues that are playing out with border health, migrant health issues, what’s happening with families,” said Mohini Venkatesh the Vice President of Business and Strategy for the National Council for Behavioral Health. “We know trauma is a huge aspect of the experience for people that are going through migratory patterns and also we know that there are really awesome community solutions playing out,” he added.

EHN said they focus on using innovative ideas and partnerships to meet the needs of the community. They also tout their Crisis Intervention Teams which were developed with the El Paso Police Department to respond to incidents where a mental healthcare issue is identified. The conference featured local panels and included Texas State Senator Jose Rodriguez.