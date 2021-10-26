Emergence Health Network awarded SAMHSA Grants; Funds to enhance mental health services in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Emergence Health Network (EHN) officials announced Tuesday that the organization had received a series of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) grants for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics.

“These grants will benefit the residents in our community in many ways…the subcontracted funds provided through Texas Health and Human Services’ (HHSC) grant award of SAMHSA’s Sustainability of the Comprehensive Community Mental Health Services for Children with Serious Emotional Disturbances grant will allow us to increase access to services and supports for students, decrease disciplinary referrals, increase school attendance and improve coordination of behavioral health services and supports among child-and-youth serving agencies at both the state and local levels.” Kristi Daugherty, Emergence Health Network Chief Executive Officer.

According to EHN officials, these grant monies also allow them to fund wellness program for their employees.

“The EHN team has worked tirelessly through the pandemic, and I am thrilled to be able to provide support for these dedicated professionals,” says Daugherty. “EHN has been caring for the mental health of our community for more than 55 years and receiving these grants is another testament to the quality care provided by our exceptional staff. We are very proud of the work we do and proud to be a vital resource in our community.”

Officials add that EHN was also awarded SAMHSA’s Community Mental Health Clinic (CMHC) grant which allows EHN to expand school-based mental health services for youth with serious mental illness (SMI) or co-occurring disorders (COD); implement the Clinician-Officer Remote Evaluation (CORE) program which is an enhanced crisis response for adults with SMI or COD interacting with the justice system.

