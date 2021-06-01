Elks Lodge continues food distribution to help area residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Elks Care and Share hosted a food distribution event on Friday to help veterans and those with food insecurity.

Since February, the group has been working with the El Paso Baptist Association to provide more than 200 food boxes to veterans each week as part of its Family to Farmer Program.

The Elks volunteers sorted through 129,000 pounds of food to fill 4,300 food boxes. Each f the boxes comes with dairy items, fruits, vegetables and a protein. The boxes were delivered to families in Canutillo, Gadsden, Chaparral and Socorro schools.

“It is one of our virtues at this lodge — charity is our main cause to make a stronger community, to help our community, to provide and help the less fortunate,” siad Cheryl Kelly, charity chair of the El Paso Elks Lodge 187.

She said that even though few people know about the Elks Lodge and their work, their main goal is to make a better and stronger community.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.