EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies from the Community Services section and a Deputy from the K9 section say they participated in a career day presentation at Horizon Heights elementary school.

The Sheriff’s office says the presentation was for elementary school students grades Pre-K through 2nd grade and consisted of career information, marked Sheriff’s patrol vehicles, officer equipment, and demonstrations by uniformed personnel.

E.P.C.S.O says the K-9 section also gave a demonstration with K9 ‘Dexter’. The students learned about the daily responsibilities of a Sheriff Deputy.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

