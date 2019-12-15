Breaking News
Election Results: City Council District 3 and District 6 Races

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Voters in parts of East El Paso and the Lower Valley went to the polls to cast ballots in who will represent them in City Council.

Early voting numbers were dismal for both races, pulling only 2,567 voters, or 2.7% of eligible voters, into the voting booth in the first ten days of early voting.

District 3

In the District 3 race, it’s a runoff election between incumbent Cassandra Hernandez and challenger Will Veliz in a controversial race initiated after Hernandez’s campaign launched a Facebook page announcing her intention to run for Mayor.

3.85% PRECINCTS REPORTING

CANDIDATEVOTES%
Cassandra Hernandez99652.61
Will Veliz89047.39

District 6

Four candidates are vying for the District 6 City Council seat vacated by Claudia Ordaz Perez who announced her candidacy for State Representative last month.

0 of 19 PRECINCTS REPORTING

CANDIDATEVOTES%
Eric Stoltz-Reyes10614.6
Debbie Torres22631.13
Arnulfo Hernandez, Jr. 14620.11
Claudia Lizette Rodriguez24834.16

