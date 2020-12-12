Election process not over, El Pasoan heads to Austin to cast electoral vote

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s been over a month since election day, but electoral votes have yet to be cast. However, we are getting closer as electors head to the capital of each state this coming Monday. One of them being El Pasoan Thomas Reynolds.

“I’m honored to have been selected. I think I mentioned the nominating process. I was nominated by El Paso County Republican Party,” said Reynolds. “Then when Donald Trump won the popular vote in Texas, the state then selected from those nominees.”

The State of Texas has 38 electoral votes, Reynolds tells KTSM 9 News he leaves for the capital this weekend.

“The electoral college has not met and has not voted, and the popular vote gives us direction and determines how were selected, but it’s not the actual vote for president,” said Reynolds.

However, even after the electors cast their vote on Monday, the election process still isn’t over. El Paso political expert Dr. Ricard Pineda tells KTSM 9 News a misconception many people have, is that the election is over on election day. Pineda says that’s only the halfway point.

“So, what will happen is once the electors have cast their votes and on Monday in Texas that will be for President Trump. Then those results have to go to the US Congress and the US Congress in January makes the final sort of certification,” said Dr. Richard Pineda.

While President Trump will get the electoral votes for Texas, Dr. Pineda says it’s unlikely that the outcome of the election will change. Pineda reiterates that Joe Biden is the projected winner of more electoral votes across the country than Donald Trump.

“We have a system that works generally really well especially because so many of these processes have been tested over and over again so it’s really unlikely at this point that you could do something so crazy that it would change the end result,” said Pineda.