1  of  3
Breaking News
Law enforcement responding to shooting incident in Far East El Paso Elderly woman with dementia missing from Socorro Deadliest COVID-19 week in Juárez comes to an end with 3 new fatalities as death toll rises to 78

Elderly woman with dementia missing from Socorro

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Socorro Police are searching for an elderly woman who was last seen Friday by her family.

Martha Gandara Arrieta was last seen walking along North Loop between N. Moon Road and N. Rio Vista Road wearing a red jacket, black pants, and brown sandals.

She’s described as 4’9″ tall, weighing between 100 and 115 pounds. She suffers from dementia, which can cause confusion and disorientation.

Anyone with information on Ms. Arrieta’s whereabouts is asked to contact Socorro Police immediately at (915) 858-6984.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Target creeper sought by police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Target creeper sought by police"

USNS Comfort returns to Norfolk

Thumbnail for the video titled "USNS Comfort returns to Norfolk"

USNS Comfort heading to Naval Station Norfolk

Thumbnail for the video titled "USNS Comfort heading to Naval Station Norfolk"

Video surfaces of park ranger pushed into Lake Austin, suspect arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video surfaces of park ranger pushed into Lake Austin, suspect arrested"

Semi-truck drivers protest through El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Semi-truck drivers protest through El Paso"

Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo Stay at Home orders to lift May 9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo Stay at Home orders to lift May 9"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link