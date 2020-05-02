Elderly woman with dementia missing from Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Socorro Police are searching for an elderly woman who was last seen Friday by her family.

Martha Gandara Arrieta was last seen walking along North Loop between N. Moon Road and N. Rio Vista Road wearing a red jacket, black pants, and brown sandals.

She’s described as 4’9″ tall, weighing between 100 and 115 pounds. She suffers from dementia, which can cause confusion and disorientation.

Anyone with information on Ms. Arrieta’s whereabouts is asked to contact Socorro Police immediately at (915) 858-6984.