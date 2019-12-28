Elderly woman dies after alleged drunk driver slams into her Northeast El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 87-year-old woman who was hit by a vehicle while sleeping in her own home early Monday morning died Friday at UMC according to El Paso Police.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Monday morning in Northeast El Paso at the intersection of Junction and Kenworthy. Police investigators say 41-year-old Margaret Cantu was driving south on Kenworthy when she crashed into Ruriko Denison’s bedroom while she was sleeping.

Denison was transported to UMC with multiple injuries including a fractured leg, right wrist, lower back and jaw injuries. She died as a result of her injuries on Friday.

Cantu is currently facing Intoxication Assault with Serious Bodily Injury charges, which could be upgraded as a result of Denison’s death. KTSM has learned Cantu has four prior DWI convictions, the most recent in April of 2017. Court records show she was sentenced to six years in jail after pleading guilty in that case but was released after credit for time served.

The police report claims Cantu also drive through a park before crashing into Denison’s bedroom.

Cantu is being held on a $250,000 bond.