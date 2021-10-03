Elderly man killed in single vehicle accident in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Gateway East and Yarbrough, Sunday morning.

Officers responded to an accident under the overpass on Yarbrough at 7:44 am, on the city’s east side.

Investigators learned that the driver on Gateway East and was on the turnaround lane. For unknown reasons, the driver did not follow the turnaround and continued straight, the EPPD said.

As a result, the driver crashed into a retaining wall for the interstate.

The driver, a 60-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for treatment and died shortly after arriving, according to EPPD officials.

This case is still under investigation and contributing factors to the crash have not yet been determined.

This is the 52nd traffic death of the year compared to 56 at this same time last year.

