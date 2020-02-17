Elderly man dies from injuries suffered during Jan. 31 crash on US 54, El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An elderly man died Friday in the hospital, two weeks after he was involved in a crash on a U.S. 54 ramp.

Antonio Medina Miranda, 88, crashed a 2002 Ford Ranger on Jan. 31 on the ramp connecting U.S. 54 South to Interstate 10 East.

Police said in a news release that Miranda was going south on U.S. 54 and entered the ramp. Then for “unknown reasons sideswiped” a 2013 Nissan Sentra and then crashed into the concrete barrier, the release said.

Miranda was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and died on Feb. 14 at the hospital, the release said

Police said there were no other injuries reported on the day of the crash. Miranda is the 13th traffic fatality in 2020, the release said.

