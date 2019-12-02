Elderly El Paso woman dies hours after crash on Alabama

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An elderly woman died hours after a car crash on Alabama Street.

The crash happened at about 10:58 a.m. on Nov. 27 in the 6500 block of Alabama, police said.

Officers said Lilian Arrington, 71, was in a 2009 Mercury Milan when she was struck by a 2009 Hyundai Sonata driven by Xzjha Stevens, 19, at the Sunnyside intersection.

“Ms. Arrington made a left turn at Sunnyside from the southbound lanes of Alabama but failed to yield the right of way to the northbound Sonata and the vehicles collided,” police said.

Police said neither driver reported injuries and went on their way, but later Arrington told her neighbor she was having a hard time breathing. The neighbor called 911, but Arrington had died in her house before Fire Medical Services arrived.