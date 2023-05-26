EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens will be offering discounted entry for military veterans and active-duty military including their families in honor of Memorial Day weekend.

The discounted entry will start on Saturday, May 27. The zoo will have regular hours of operation throughout Memorial Day weekend and will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Visitors who wish to take advantage of the discounted entry are asked to bring proof of military service (military ID card, dependent ID card, driver’s license, etc.).

For more information on the El Paso Zoo, visit www.ElPasoZoo.org.