EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s annual WinterFest is returning on Saturday, Nov. 19 in downtown El Paso.

This year the downtown destination event will be packed with six-weeks of lights, holiday spirit, joy and family-friendly festivities, starting on Nov. 19, 2022, through January 1, 2023. The celebration starts at 2 p.m. with the WinterFest Art and Farmers Market followed by the ceremonial lighting of San Jacinto Plaza at 4:30 p.m. and the Scherr Legate WinterFest Lights Parade at 6 p.m.

KTSM 9 News will be streaming the opening day of WinterFest live at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 19. If you can’t make it to downtown El Paso, you can join us online and watch the WinterFest Lights Parade.

Celebrating 27 years, the City’s only light parade will ignite downtown with floats and vehicles decked out in colorful lights, marching groups, twinkling walkers and animals. The one-mile parade features more than 50 entries led by Santa Claus and parade sponsor Scherr Legate winding through various downtown streets.