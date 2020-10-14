El Paso’s WinterFest gets underway in December 2020 with new health precautions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some holiday events in El Paso are still scheduled to take place this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials announced on Wednesday that WinterFest will return for its fifth year. The event will run from Saturday, December 5, 2020, to Sunday, January 3, 2021. Officials said the health and safety of the community will be a top priority as festivities get underway.

“It is important for our community to have WinterFest this year in a safe and secure manner after so many cancellations and the unforeseen circumstances of COVID-19,” said Deputy City Manager Tracey Jerome. “Our City departments have come together to create virtual programming alongside holiday lights at San Jacinto Plaza that will provide families the opportunity to enjoy the holidays while still practicing good health and safety protocols.”

According to a news release, the WinterFest season will launch with full-day virtual programming by El Paso Parks and Recreation, Museums and Cultural Affairs Department, El Paso Public Library, and El Paso Zoo. Virtual programming will include Holiday concerts, performances, and arts and crafts for the whole family.

San Jacinto Plaza and Arts Festival Plaza will light up the heart of downtown with its popular lights, holiday tree, and decorations. Paseo de las Luces and surrounding areas will display holiday décor and lights, sponsored by the Downtown Management District and other private businesses. The El Paso International Airport, in central El Paso, will also join the festivities with holiday lights and decorations.

Plus, city officials said there will be a select offering of in-person programs, all planned with a focus on health and safety. The community is encouraged to enjoy the festive spirit from the safety of their cars and follow local and state COVID-19 health and safety protocols throughout the holiday season.

Destination El Paso will offer free Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theater from December 6 to January 3. Additional virtual programming for this year’s celebration from Quality of Life Departments, El Paso Downtown Management District, and the El Paso International Airport will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information visit www.epwinterfest.com.