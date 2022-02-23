EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The windy days hit El Paso a little earlier this year, with gusts once again picking up across the city on Wednesday.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Anthony Brown, they cannot accurately predict February’s weather since it is a transitional month.

“February can either look like our spring months or it can look like our winter months and – so I think its just because its February its coming in a little early.”

For Christina Rodriguez, she was planning to spend her day running errands but because of the weather she was only able to do a few of them. She also wanted to spend more time outside but the weather was too bad to do so.

“Just besides not being able to do more outdoor activities then yeah pretty much, we were going to go to the hot tub but that’s not going to happen now.”

For Alma Torres, she works as a sign spinner in west El Paso. She says that the wind affects her job and because of last week’s storm, she is trying to make up her hours. However, now because of this week’s storm, it will cut her hours even more.

“Sometimes I can’t work I have to cut time. And economically, of course, it affects me. Yes, because I can’t work and I have to cut time.”

