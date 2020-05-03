El Paso’s weekly infection rate slows, number hospitalized and on ventilators grows

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Public Health Department is reporting 25 additional COVID-19 cases bringing the total number in the county to 986. No new deaths were reported Saturday, keeping the number of fatalities associated with the virus to 22.

To-date 455 people have recovered from COVID-19. Health officials said that there are now 61 patients who are hospitalized, 31 of those hospitalized are currently in ICU and 20 patients are on ventilators.

“We need residents to understand that this virus does not discriminate, it attacks all ages and we need everybody to adhere and abide by our directive,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority.

“If you do not need to be out of your home, don’t! You are putting yourself and your loved ones at risk. People are dying and others are in the ICU,” Dr. Ocaranza said. “Don’t think this can’t happen to you or the ones you love; practice social distancing as best you can, wear your face covering when out in public and wash your hands with soap and water!”









The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases decreased in El Paso County for the first time this week as there were no significant daily spikes in positive test results. Last week, there were 275 newly reported cases, whereas this week there were only 206. El Paso also saw a substantial rise in the number of recovered cases.

Unfortunately, it was also the deadliest week on record in El Paso.

The number of daily hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and patients on ventilators also reached new high numbers this week, indicating those who are getting sick from the virus are requiring more medical attention than in prior weeks.

Monday, April 27: 35 hospitalized; 19 ICU, 11 ventilator

Tuesday, April 28: 35 hospitalized; 19 ICU, 12 ventilator

Wednesday, April 29: 52 hospitalized; 21 ICU, 17 ventilator

Thursday, April 30: 23 hospitalized; 31 ICU, 13 ventilator

Friday, May 1: 53 hospitalized; 30 ICU, 16 ventilator

Saturday, May 2: 61 hospitalized; 39 ICU, 20 ventilators

The City and County of El Paso prohibit public and private social gatherings of any number of people occurring outside or inside a single household or dwelling unit is prohibited. This means visiting your parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, or friends who do not live in the same household as you is prohibited as a preventative measure to stop COVID-19 from spreading.

A face covering is not required on anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or exercising outdoors and not within 6 feet of any other individual not from the same household.

