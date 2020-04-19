1  of  3
El Paso’s unemployment rate jumps to 5% in March

by: KTSM Report

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The monthly Labor Market Review for March was released on Friday from Borderplex Workforce Solutions. The report is the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck that we’ve been able to get a clearer picture of the overall unemployment rate for El Paso.

According to the data, which they say is not seasonally adjusted, it records a 4.8% unemployment rate in El Paso and a 5.7% unemployment rate in Socorro. The overall unemployment rate for the county is 5%.

Borderplex Workforce Solutions tracks data from all of West Texas, including rural parts of the state such as Presidio, Alpine, Terlingua, Marfa, and other communities in Hudspeth and Culberson counties.

The 5% March unemployment rate signified a 1.2% increase from February when unemployment was 3.6% in February. Unemployment in March of last year (2019) was similar to February numbers, with a 3.8% unemployment rate.

In total, 15,772 people filed for unemployment in March. That’s an increase of 14,400 claims from the prior month. The report shows the week of March 22 to March 28 was the most significant increase in Unemployment Claimants.

Zip codes with the highest responses were 79926, 79912, and 79938.

The top three occupation categories with the most unemployment were:

  • Food Preparation and Serving Related
  • Sales Related
  • Management

The three occupations represented 51% of all claimants in the month of March.

You can read the full report by CLICKING HERE.

