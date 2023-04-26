EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monica Tucker, founder of The Black Roundtable and Black El Paso Voice, received the FBI’s 2022 Director’s Community Leadership Award. Tucker was chosen based on her work developing informational forums regarding El Paso’s Black American communities. Those outlets are designed to keep members informed about the issues that impact their daily life.

“Mrs. Tucker’s passion to amplify crime prevention and awareness programs helps communities build a better relationship with law enforcement entities to dispel myths, tackle adversity, and move forward to help protect vulnerable members of under-represented communities,” said SAC Downey. “The FBI is proud to honor Mrs. Tucker’s leadership and service with the designation as the FBI El Paso’s 2022 DCLA recipient.”

The FBI El Paso and Mrs. Tucker have developed several programs that focus on the importance of the African American Community, as well as the inclusion of African American special operatives in the Agency. In naming Mrs. Tucker, the FBI highlighted the importance of her contributions to help bridge the historical gap between the Black Community and law enforcement.