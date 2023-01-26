EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Chamber mourns the loss of El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, while also remembering his legacy by lighting the star on the mountain in his honor on Thursday and Friday.

“His service to our city will never be forgotten. Through his many years of service, he exhibited unparalleled dedication to the people of El Paso. Chief Greg Allen will forever remain a part of our city. Today our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the community as they honor and remember him. The Star on the Mountain will be lit in his honor today and tomorrow.”

