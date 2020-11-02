El Paso’s star on the mountain to shine blue in honor of law enforcement

In this May 7, 2020, photo, an “El Paso Strong” mural is seen at night in El Paso, Texas. Gabe Vasquez and Justin Martinez painted the mural in August after the mass shooting at a Walmart on that killed 23 people. The star painted in the mural’s letters can be seen in the background on the southern slope of the Franklin Mountains. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — To honor law enforcement, the star on the mountain will shine blue in November.

Tropicana Homes along with its affiliated companies, Tropicana Building, Tropicana Properties and Patriot Mortgage will sponsor the costs of the “Blue Star Over El Paso” month-long commemoration.

The idea for “Blue Star Over El Paso” was initiated by Precinct 4 County Commissioner Carl Robinson.

“When Commissioner Robinson called, we did not hesitate to show our support,” said Bobby Bowling IV, President of Tropicana Building, and co-owner of the Tropicana companies. “It’s a great way to honor the officers that work so hard to help maintain the great quality of life we enjoy in El Paso.”

