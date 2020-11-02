El Paso’s star on the mountain to shine blue in honor of law enforcement

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — To honor law enforcement, the star on the mountain will shine blue in November.
Tropicana Homes along with its affiliated companies, Tropicana Building, Tropicana Properties and Patriot Mortgage will sponsor the costs of the “Blue Star Over El Paso” month-long commemoration.
The idea for “Blue Star Over El Paso” was initiated by Precinct 4 County Commissioner Carl Robinson.
“When Commissioner Robinson called, we did not hesitate to show our support,” said Bobby Bowling IV, President of Tropicana Building, and co-owner of the Tropicana companies. “It’s a great way to honor the officers that work so hard to help maintain the great quality of life we enjoy in El Paso.”
