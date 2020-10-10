El Paso’s record-breaking COVID week ends with another 546 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The record-breaking week of new virus cases in El Paso ends with the largest single-day virus increase. City officials announced 546 additional cases Saturday. For the third time this week, new cases broke the single-day record. The City now has 27,953 COVID-19 cases; of those, 5,534 are active.

El Paso also shattered the previous weekly total of new cases from early July. Data analyzed by KTSM shows 2,697 new cases added since Sunday. The previous weekly record was set the week ending July 11.

In addition to the new cases, two new deaths were reported Saturday. A man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s, both with underlying medical conditions, are the latest fatalities. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths now stands at 547.

“As we continue to experience community spread and COVID fatigue, the number of positive cases and hospitalizations will continue to rise by record numbers unless each and every one of us take full responsibility for our actions and promotes change as we have been appealing, mandating, and begging,” said City-County Local Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

The number of hospitalizations rose to 236, with 72 patients in ICU.

Health officials say they’ve identified individuals in their 20s and 30s as the largest group of new cases. According to Ocaranza, data suggests that the age groups are going out in public without proper safety precautions.

“The faster the infected individuals are identified and isolated, the better chance we have to reduce and control the spread,” said Public Health Director Angela Mora. “However, we need the public’s cooperation, heed our warnings and help reduce the risk of infection that might lead to more deaths and families left without a loved one. Non-adherence to isolation and quarantine orders will lead to drastic measures such as issuance of court-ordered restrictions to limit an individual’s movement.”

Health officials reported that the community spread is due in part to the following factors: