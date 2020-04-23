El Paso’s Public Health Department reports 1 new death; 58 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Public Health Department is reporting one (1) additional COVID-19 death, for a total number of ten (10) deaths.

Health officials said that the patient was a male in his 70s with underlying medical conditions.

The City is also reporting 58 new COVID-19 cases bringing the county’s total number to 645.

Positive cases in El Paso County include 332 females and 313 males.

There are 35 patients who are hospitalized, and 18 of those hospitalized are currently in ICU.

“It is critically important that we all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are still seeing double-digit in the number of positive cases and we have not reached our peak, which is why we keep insisting that people need to stay home and avoid leaving your home unless absolutely necessary,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority. “If you must leave your home for essential activities, then wear a cloth face covering. It is imperative to remember, cloth face coverings and gloves are not a replacement for proper social distancing, frequent handwashing, and self-isolation when sick.”

Public health officials continue to remind residents that the Stay Home order remains in effect and urges the community to use face coverings when outperforming essential duties or tasks.

Health officials also said those face coverings should be washed daily.

People are also reminded to be cautious to not touch their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing their face covering and wash their hands immediately after removing the covering. If you wear gloves, make sure they are properly disposed of and worn appropriately.

The signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If these symptoms appear and do not improve, the person should contact their healthcare provider or seek medical attention.

The 21-COVID hotline is operational from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For a referral to services contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information visit www.epstrong.org.