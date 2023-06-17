EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rhythm In Step, El Paso’s premier kids’ drumline dance group delivered a memorable performance Saturday morning, June 17 at Lomaland Park.

The kids’ drumline dance group, which is guided by Christian Brown, comprises passionate children who excel in both drumming and dancing, creating a captivating and immersive experience for students.

“The team of students are thrilled to bring our distinctive fusion of drumming and dancing to Lomaland Park,” expressed Christian Brown, the visionary leader behind the program. “Rhythm In Step represents a transformative approach to music education. We believe in the power of dance and percussion to ignite a passion for music within students. By providing a supportive and creative environment, we encourage students to embrace their individuality and infuse their unique personalities into the powerful movements of dance. Rhythm In Step is not just about teaching music; it’s about unlocking the potential within each student and nurturing their love for the performing arts.”

Additionally, the group has gained popularity through their remarkable performances at various events, park performances and invites to upcoming showcases.