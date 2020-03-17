El Paso’s Opportunity Center to remain open with changes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Opportunity Center said it will remain open 24/7 and continue servicing the homeless community, however, some changes will have to be made.

The organization has two shelters that typically serve over 150 people per night.

Here is a list of changes that the Opportunity Center is making regarding donations and the people they serve:

Clients seeking services will have to practice good hygiene habits.

Sleeping arrangements will be made to ensure maximum distance.

Additional screening questions are being asked during intake.

Sitting arrangements will be made during dining.

Meal serving will be handled internally. Volunteers are asked to donate meals already prepared.

Food will be served in carry-out plates.

Isolations rooms have been identified – if needed.

“We provide services to a highly transitory population, and the homeless community in regards to the coronavirus circumstances have been labeled as a ‘silent population” because outbreaks are recognized more slowly in that group than in groups that have better access to medical care,” a news release said. “As a direct result, we are working closely with a co-located health clinic operated by Centro San Vicente in addition to Aliviane.”

The shelter said that about 40 percent of the people they help are over the age of 51 and half of those are over 61.