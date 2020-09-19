El Paso’s newly reported COVID cases begin climbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The number of newly reported COVID-19 cases continues gradually increasing in El Paso County. Saturday, the City reported 126 additional virus cases and 24 delayed case results from the State.

In addition to the new cases, the Department of Public Health says three additional people died from the virus. The latest fatalities include two men in their 60s and a man in his 80s. All three men had underlying health conditions, according to the City. The number of deaths is now 487 as it slowly inches toward the 500 mark. If current data trends continue, El Paso should hit 500 virus fatalities by mid-week.

Notably, El Paso saw more new COVID-19 cases during the week ending September 19 than in the prior two weeks. This week, the city recorded 676 new cases compared with 508 the week before and 667 the week before that.

The number of hospitalizations is rising again as well. As of Saturday, there are 138 people hospitalized, 51 in ICU, and 25 on ventilators. The number of people hospitalized is the highest since August 29.