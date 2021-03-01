El Paso’s Municipal Rose Garden opens today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso said the Municipal Rose Garden on Copia Street will open Monday for people to enjoy the scenery. The bushes have been recently pruned and the roses are expected to bloom in the next few weeks.

It is set to be open between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

There are more than 430 different types of roses at the four-acre garden, with more than 1,400 rose bushes.

Guests are asked to observe social distancing guidelines during their visit to the rose garden. Visitors are required to wear a face-covering and stay six feet apart.

According to the garden’s website, the City of El Paso and the El Paso Rose Society planted the first 200 roses in April 1958. The garden was initially a 1.5-acre space, the city expanded it to its present size in 2005 and 2006.

The garden features Earth-Kind roses, miniature roses and native plants from the Rose Family. New types of roses are added every year and evaluated to see how well the species adapts to ElPaso’s climate conditions.