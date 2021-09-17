El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of September 17

El Paso News

by: Nicole Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso has released their list fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 17, 2021.

The fugitives are individuals where in attempts to locate them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

If you or anyone you know has information on the location of any of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org [crimestoppersofelpaso.org].

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Jesus Manuel Aguilar

  • Age: 39
  • 5’6”, 160 lbs.
  • Brown hair brown eyes
  • Wanted for: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
  • Bond: N/A

Ricardo Alcala Jr.

  • Age: 31
  • 5’6″ 160 lbs.
  • Black hair brown eyes
  • Wanted for: drug possession
  • Bond: $50,000

Joshua Collazo

  • Age: 25
  • 5’9″ 150 lbs.
  • Brown hair brown eyes
  • Wanted for: unauthorized use of vehicle
  • Bond: $101,000

Geronimo Lom

  • Age: 22
  • 5’6″ 140 lbs.
  • Brown hair brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault of a family/household member, impeding breath or circulation
  • Bond: $10,000

Miriam Talamantes

  • Age: 30
  • 5’3″ 184 lbs.
  • Brown hair brown eyes
  • Wanted for: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
  • Bond: $51,000

El Paso Police Department

Jordan Matthew Ingalls

  • Age: 24
  • 6’1″ 160 lbs.
  • Black hair brown eyes
  • Wanted for: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
  • Bond: $300,000

Joshua Lozano

  • Age: 23
  • 5’05” 140 lbs.
  • Brown hair brown eyes
  • Wanted for: animal cruelty

Robert Morales

  • Age: 36
  • 5’08” 250 lbs.
  • Brown hair brown eyes
  • Wanted for: burglary of habitation with intent other felony
  • Bond: $25,000

Victor Manuel Mota-Alvarado

  • Age: 29
  • 5’11” 180 lbs.
  • Brown hair brown eyes
  • Wanted for: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family/household member impeding breath or circulation
  • Bond: $75,000

Adalace Pimentel

  • Age: 21
  • 4’11” 105 lbs.
  • Brown hair brown eyes
  • Wanted for: animal cruelty
  • Bond: $5,000

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story