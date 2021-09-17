El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of September 17

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso has released their list fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 17, 2021.
The fugitives are individuals where in attempts to locate them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
If you or anyone you know has information on the location of any of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org [crimestoppersofelpaso.org].
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Jesus Manuel Aguilar
- Age: 39
- 5’6”, 160 lbs.
- Brown hair brown eyes
- Wanted for: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Bond: N/A
Ricardo Alcala Jr.
- Age: 31
- 5’6″ 160 lbs.
- Black hair brown eyes
- Wanted for: drug possession
- Bond: $50,000
Joshua Collazo
- Age: 25
- 5’9″ 150 lbs.
- Brown hair brown eyes
- Wanted for: unauthorized use of vehicle
- Bond: $101,000
Geronimo Lom
- Age: 22
- 5’6″ 140 lbs.
- Brown hair brown eyes
- Wanted for: Assault of a family/household member, impeding breath or circulation
- Bond: $10,000
Miriam Talamantes
- Age: 30
- 5’3″ 184 lbs.
- Brown hair brown eyes
- Wanted for: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Bond: $51,000
El Paso Police Department
Jordan Matthew Ingalls
- Age: 24
- 6’1″ 160 lbs.
- Black hair brown eyes
- Wanted for: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Bond: $300,000
Joshua Lozano
- Age: 23
- 5’05” 140 lbs.
- Brown hair brown eyes
- Wanted for: animal cruelty
Robert Morales
- Age: 36
- 5’08” 250 lbs.
- Brown hair brown eyes
- Wanted for: burglary of habitation with intent other felony
- Bond: $25,000
Victor Manuel Mota-Alvarado
- Age: 29
- 5’11” 180 lbs.
- Brown hair brown eyes
- Wanted for: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family/household member impeding breath or circulation
- Bond: $75,000
Adalace Pimentel
- Age: 21
- 4’11” 105 lbs.
- Brown hair brown eyes
- Wanted for: animal cruelty
- Bond: $5,000
