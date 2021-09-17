El Paso’s Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of September 17

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso has released their list fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 17, 2021.

The fugitives are individuals where in attempts to locate them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

If you or anyone you know has information on the location of any of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org [crimestoppersofelpaso.org].

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Jesus Manuel Aguilar

Age: 39

5’6”, 160 lbs.

Brown hair brown eyes

Wanted for: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Bond: N/A

Ricardo Alcala Jr.

Age: 31

5’6″ 160 lbs.

Black hair brown eyes

Wanted for: drug possession

Bond: $50,000

Joshua Collazo

Age: 25

5’9″ 150 lbs.

Brown hair brown eyes

Wanted for: unauthorized use of vehicle

Bond: $101,000

Geronimo Lom

Age: 22

5’6″ 140 lbs.

Brown hair brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault of a family/household member, impeding breath or circulation

Bond: $10,000

Miriam Talamantes

Age: 30

5’3″ 184 lbs.

Brown hair brown eyes

Wanted for: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Bond: $51,000

El Paso Police Department

Jordan Matthew Ingalls

Age: 24

6’1″ 160 lbs.

Black hair brown eyes

Wanted for: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Bond: $300,000

Joshua Lozano

Age: 23

5’05” 140 lbs.

Brown hair brown eyes

Wanted for: animal cruelty

Robert Morales

Age: 36

5’08” 250 lbs.

Brown hair brown eyes

Wanted for: burglary of habitation with intent other felony

Bond: $25,000

Victor Manuel Mota-Alvarado

Age: 29

5’11” 180 lbs.

Brown hair brown eyes

Wanted for: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family/household member impeding breath or circulation

Bond: $75,000

Adalace Pimentel

Age: 21

4’11” 105 lbs.

Brown hair brown eyes

Wanted for: animal cruelty

Bond: $5,000

