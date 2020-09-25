El Paso’s Most wanted Fugitives for Sept. 25

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Crime Stoppers of El Paso has released this week’s Most Wanted Fugitives in El Paso.

The suspect’s crimes range from theft to assault. Authorities said the fugitives are people where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS).

People can also submit the information on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.