El Paso’s mobile COVID-19 test dates announced for week of May 17

In this Friday, April 17, 2020, photo, medical staff test a supermarket employee who volunteered at a pop-up community COVID-19 testing station at a carpark in Christchurch, New Zealand. New Zealand has set itself an ambitious goal of not just containing the coronavirus, but eliminating it altogether. Experts believe the country could pull it off, thanks to its geography and decisive early actions by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has put the country into a strict lockdown. But whatever happens, the country will continue feeling the effects of the pandemic, which has hobbled its vital tourism industry. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

EL PASO, Texas — The Texas Department of Emergency Management, TMD-MTT, has amended its testing dates and locations for this week.

Testing is free and available to members of the community with or without COVID-19 symptoms. The sites are drive-thru and by appointment only.

Citizens are asked to make an appointment 24 hours prior to the testing date either online at WWW.TXCOVIDTEST.ORG or by calling 512-883-2400.

Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

May 17 and May 23:

Esperanza Acosta Moreno Library; 12480 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX

Memorial Swimming Pool; 3251 Copper Ave., El Paso, TX

Armijo Recreation Center and Pool; 710 E 7th Ave, El Paso, TX

Nations Tobin Park; 8831 Railroad Dr., El Paso, TX

May 18, 20 and 22

Esperanza Acosta Moreno Library; 12480 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX

Memorial Swimming Pool; 3251 Copper Ave., El Paso, TX

May 19 and 21:

Esperanza Acosta Moreno Library; 12480 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX

Memorial Swimming Pool; 3251 Copper Ave., El Paso, TX

Armijo Recreation Center and Pool; 710 E 7th Ave, El Paso, TX

Nations Tobin Park; 8831 Railroad Dr., El Paso, TX

May 19 and 21:

Armijo Recreation Center and Pool; 710 E 7th Ave, El Paso, TX

Nations Tobin Park; 8831 Railroad Dr., El Paso, TX

Although not required for testing, signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion, and loss of taste and/or smell.

The public is reminded that even infected persons with little to no symptoms can spread the virus to others. Even if an infected person is only mildly ill, the people they spread it to may become seriously ill or even die, especially if that person is 65 or older with pre-existing health conditions.

Health questions about COVID-19 can be made by calling the 21-COVID hotline, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referrals to services, contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.