El Paso’s mobile COVID-19 test dates announced for week of May 17

El Paso News

by: City of El Paso

Posted: / Updated:

In this Friday, April 17, 2020, photo, medical staff test a supermarket employee who volunteered at a pop-up community COVID-19 testing station at a carpark in Christchurch, New Zealand. New Zealand has set itself an ambitious goal of not just containing the coronavirus, but eliminating it altogether. Experts believe the country could pull it off, thanks to its geography and decisive early actions by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has put the country into a strict lockdown. But whatever happens, the country will continue feeling the effects of the pandemic, which has hobbled its vital tourism industry. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

EL PASO, Texas — The Texas Department of Emergency Management, TMD-MTT, has amended its testing dates and locations for this week.

Testing is free and available to members of the community with or without COVID-19 symptoms. The sites are drive-thru and by appointment only.

Citizens are asked to make an appointment 24 hours prior to the testing date either online at WWW.TXCOVIDTEST.ORG or by calling 512-883-2400.

Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

May 17 and May 23:

  • Esperanza Acosta Moreno Library; 12480 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
  • Memorial Swimming Pool; 3251 Copper Ave., El Paso, TX
  • Armijo Recreation Center and Pool; 710 E 7th Ave, El Paso, TX
  • Nations Tobin Park; 8831 Railroad Dr., El Paso, TX

May 18, 20 and 22

  • Esperanza Acosta Moreno Library; 12480 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
  • Memorial Swimming Pool; 3251 Copper Ave., El Paso, TX

May 19 and 21:

  • Esperanza Acosta Moreno Library; 12480 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
  • Memorial Swimming Pool; 3251 Copper Ave., El Paso, TX
  • Armijo Recreation Center and Pool; 710 E 7th Ave, El Paso, TX
  • Nations Tobin Park; 8831 Railroad Dr., El Paso, TX

May 19 and 21:

  • Armijo Recreation Center and Pool; 710 E 7th Ave, El Paso, TX
  • Nations Tobin Park; 8831 Railroad Dr., El Paso, TX

Although not required for testing, signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion, and loss of taste and/or smell.

The public is reminded that even infected persons with little to no symptoms can spread the virus to others. Even if an infected person is only mildly ill, the people they spread it to may become seriously ill or even die, especially if that person is 65 or older with pre-existing health conditions.

Health questions about COVID-19 can be made by calling the 21-COVID hotline, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referrals to services, contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

State of Texas: Divisions over the next phase of business reopenings

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of Texas: Divisions over the next phase of business reopenings"

Texan leads task force focused on China

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texan leads task force focused on China"

Federal government will report COVID-19 cases in Texas nursing homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Federal government will report COVID-19 cases in Texas nursing homes"

New COVID-19 testing for Texas prisoners

Thumbnail for the video titled "New COVID-19 testing for Texas prisoners"

UTEP Grads celebrate what would have been their graduation day by taking pictures on campus.

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTEP Grads celebrate what would have been their graduation day by taking pictures on campus."

New Mexico begins to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Mexico begins to reopen"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link