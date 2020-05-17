El Paso’s mobile COVID-19 test dates and locations

EL PASO, Texas — The Texas Department of Emergency Management, TMD-MTT, has amended its testing dates and locations for this week.

Testing is free and available to members of the community with or without COVID-19 symptoms. The sites are drive-thru and by appointment only.

Citizens are asked to make an appointment 24 hours prior to the testing date either online at WWW.TXCOVIDTEST.ORG or by calling 512-883-2400.

City of El Paso

Testing within the City of El Paso is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

May 23 & 24:

Armijo Recreation Center and Pool; 710 E 7th Ave, El Paso, TX

Nations Tobin Park; 8831 Railroad Dr., El Paso, TX

Esperanza Acosta Moreno Library; 12480 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX

Memorial Swimming Pool; 3251 Copper Ave., El Paso, TX

May 26 through June 2:

Armijo Recreation Center and Pool; 710 E 7th Ave, El Paso, TX

Nations Tobin Park; 8831 Railroad Dr., El Paso, TX

Esperanza Acosta Moreno Library; 12480 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX

Memorial Swimming Pool; 3251 Copper Ave., El Paso, TX

Rural Communities

May 26:

El Paso County ESD #2 Fire Station; 11440 N. Loop, Socorro, TX

May 27:

El Paso County ESD #2 District Office; 16001 Socorro Road, Fabens, TX

May 28:

West Valley Fire Department; 510 Vinton Road, Anthony, TX

May 29:

Montana Vista Fire Station #2; 5411 Paso View Drive, El Paso, TX

May 30:

Tornillo ISD Administrative Building; 19200 Cobb Ave., Tornillo, TX

June 1:

Horizon First Baptist Church; 17018 Darrington Road, Horizon City, TX

June 2:

San Elizario Fire Station; 1415 San Antonio Rd., San Elizario, TX

El Paso ISD

El Paso ISD is partnering with Virtual Care for Kids to test students, employees and community members who have been referred by a doctor in the Virtual Care for Kids network.

Testing is available by referral only at:

Burnet Elementary; 3700 Thomason

Some insurance charges may be incurred.

Ysleta ISD

Ysleta ISD will be offering free COVID-19 drive-through testing to the public by appointment online at the following sites beginning Tuesday, May 26. Testing at all three sites will run from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

YISD Central office, 9600 Sims Drive

Ysleta Pre-K Center, 7940 Craddock

North Star Elementary, 5950 Sean Haggerty

Drop-ins will not be accommodated in drive-through testing; appointments are required at all three Ysleta ISD sites. Testing is open to everyone, even those who are currently asymptomatic if they have reason to believe they’ve been exposed to COVID-19. The testing at YISD sites is free of charge; doctor referrals are not needed.

Walmart Testing

Urgent Care for Kids, in partnership with Walmart will test in three Walmart parking lots. The testing is free for all children and adults without insurance as part of the CARES Act.

All COVID-19 testing will be available Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made at www.urgentcarekids.com/testsite. The test site will be closed on May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.

Walmart testing will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The locations are:

4530 Woodrow Bean, El Paso, TX 79924

1850 N Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, TX 79936

7555 N Mesa St., El Paso, TX 79912

CVS Testing

Testing will take place through the pharmacy drive-thru window; no testing will take place in-store. The tests are self-swab tests available to individuals meeting CDC criteria, including first responders, healthcare providers, and others with symptoms. Priority is given to those in high-risk groups (over 65 years old) and those with underlying medical conditions without symptoms.

Days and hours of operation will vary per store and residents are required to register in advance at CVS.com and schedule an appointment at one of the following three locations.

8041 N. Mesa St, Ste. A

1780 Lee Trevino Drive

12051 Tierra Este Road

Additional Information

For more information about the various public and private testing locations throughout the community click here or visit, www.EPStrong.org.

Although not required for testing, signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion, and loss of taste and/or smell.

The public is reminded that even infected persons with little to no symptoms can spread the virus to others. Even if an infected person is only mildly ill, the people they spread it to may become seriously ill or even die, especially if that person is 65 or older with pre-existing health conditions.

Health questions about COVID-19 can be made by calling the 21-COVID hotline, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referrals to services, contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.