El Paso’s mixed reactions to Twitter suspending President Trump

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — President Trump only has a week and a half left as President, and Twitter has permanently suspended his account. According to Twitter, the action was taken “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” However, El Pasoans have different opinions on Twitter’s decision.

El Pasoan Linda Hernandez tells KTSM 9 News it’s “about time somebody did something,” saying she was pleased to hear his account was suspended.

“All he’s doing is instigating his base to do what they did the other day,” said Hernandez. “At this point, it’s the country’s safety, our lives, were in danger with him inciting other people.”

Hernandez says she wishes Twitter had taken action sooner but adds that “it’s never too late.”

“He’s got to be accountable something’s got to be done and I’m glad they’re working on impeachment, something has to be done,” Hernandez continued.

Another El Pasoan, Peyton Walls, has a different opinion on the matter, saying it impacts freedom of speech.

“This day and age, a lot of social media platforms have really leaned against banning free speech, I feel like, and like censoring things,” said Walls.

Walls tells KTSM 9 News he’s seen some controversial tweets made by President Trump but doesn’t agree with Twitter’s decision.

“I don’t think you should go as far as to ban someone’s speech and freedom of speech. I think that’s one of the great things that this country was founded on,” said Walls.

Sebastian Mayo, also from El Paso, says he was shocked to hear that Twitter actually suspended Trump. However, he added that the decision has both a good and bad side to it.

“If you ask me if it’s good or bad, I think it’s good because if somebody that powerful is so polarizing,” said Mayo. “I think it’s bad, I guess for like free speech, but I don’t know maybe someone that powerful should have to be accountable for what they say.”

Twitter’s @TwitterSafety account sent out a series of tweets on Friday about its violent threats policy. The tweets said that they made it clear on Wednesday that if any more violations occurred, the President’s account would be suspended.

The thread continued to say that accounts like the Presidents are “not above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence”.