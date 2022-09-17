EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) –The El Paso’s fourth annual Space Festival Space and Lunar Extravaganza is returning this fall on Sep. 17 through Sep. 24.

Insights Science Discovery El Paso is bringing back the El Paso Space Festival. The festival is a week long event consisting of space-related activities. Each year the El Paso Space Festival focuses on a different aspect of space exploration. This year’s festival will also feature a variety of hands-on, highly interactive and simulation experiences that explores the idea of humans living/working on the moon in the future. The event will be located at Sunland Park Mall and will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m all week long.

For more information about the week events and registration, you can click here: 2022 El Paso Space Festival – Insights El Paso

