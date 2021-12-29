El Paso’s Foreign Trade Zone honored

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, city officials announced that the City of El Paso’s Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) 68 has been named the “2021 Best Free Zone for Large Tenants for the Americas” by fDi Intelligence of the Financial Times Group.

Officials say this is the fourth consecutive year the fDi Intelligence recognizes El Paso’s FTZ for its performance. They add that the FTZ is the only foreign trade zone in North America to receive the recognition this year.

“We are honored to be globally recognized as a leader in foreign trade zones…Foreign Trade Zone 68 is a key piece of our strategic plan to expand aviation development and vision to develop an advanced manufacturing center which will be highly beneficial for our part of community’s vision to develop a vibrant regional economy. I want to commend the staff at the FTZ and our partners at the U.S. Customs for all their hard work.” El Paso Director of Aviation Sam Rodriguez

Established in 1981, Foreign Trade Zone 68 covers more than 3,400 acres of designated space across El Paso.

A Foreign Trade Zone is a secure area near a port of entry, where foreign and domestic goods can be brought without a formal customs entry or payment of customs duties.

Legally outside of the U.S. Customs territory, the economic development tool is established by virtual boundaries and helps to increase business and industry in a region.

To learn more about FTZ 68, click here.

