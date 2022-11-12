EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fire Station 10 in Central El Paso is joining the list of firehouses the City of El Paso is renovating as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond.

Renovations for Fire Station 10, located at 1801 Montana Avenue, is getting upgrades valued at approximately $2.2 million. The renovations include interior upgrades, a new HVAC system, electrical system upgrades, technology infrastructure, paint, and a new 680-square-foot addition.

Construction is scheduled to begin this month and should be completed by Fall 2023. Pumper 10, which is typically housed at Fire Station 10, will be temporarily relocated to Fire Station 3 during the renovation process. Other stations already under renovation include Fire Stations 5, 19, 20 and 21.