El Paso’s emergency shelter reporting more domestic abuse victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Center Against Sexual and Family Violence in El Paso has seen an influx of domestic violence victims looking for shelter.

Sandra Nevarez Garcia, the center’s director, said they saw a 30-percent increase in shelter services since April and a 40-percent increase in hotline services in July.

The center also offers non-residential services that involve counseling, which has increased 28 percent.

CNN reported in April that there were increases in 911 domestic abuse calls in several metropolitan cities, and Arizona saw a 50-percent increase in domestic violence deaths since the beginning of pandemic.

El Paso police have not yet reported the number of domestic violence cases in El Paso since the pandemic started.

Garcia said there are several factors that influenced the rise in family violence.

She explained that the pandemic itself is not the cause of violence, but the stressors that came with it helped develop an already-unhealthy relationship into a violent one.

“Unfortunately there aren’t as many eyes anymore. Normally, the kids got to school and you can kind of see what their demeanor was and if there was anything kind of happening there. Two, is that people would go to work,” said Garcia, explaining that teachers and co-workers are usually the ones who notice signs of domestic abuse and report cases.

She advised family members, friends and co-workers to video chat with any person they think is in an unhealthy relationship.

Seeing the person on video would give them a better overview of their demeanor and give them an opportunity to ask questions, added Garcia. If you haven’t heard from someone in a while and you are concerned they could be in danger, you should call the authorities for a welfare check, she said.

Garcia encourages victims of abuse to call the center’s crisis “hopeline,” where they can get advice on what the best course of action would be for them.

Victims can call the helpline themselves or have someone else call for them.

Garcia added that the center will help them whether they are ready to leave the relationship or they just need guidance for taking the next step.

The center can provide emergency shelter that incudes complete meals and schooling services for children.