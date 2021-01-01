El Paso’s curfew remains despite governor’s statement

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. is currently in effect in El Paso County lasting till January 4th.

However, on New Year’s Eve Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement on Twitter regarding restaurants being required to close.

To Texas restaurants.



A formal statement.



“The Governor’s statewide executive order allows food establishments to be open for in-person dining on New Years Eve as authorized by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. They should remain open. Happy New Year!”



Cheers! — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 1, 2021

El Paso County Constable for Precinct One, Oscar Utarte, says the statement may cause some confusion for El Paso businesses. Businesses that Constable Utarte says his officers have been working hard to educate and have been seeing more compliance regarding the County Judges orders as of recently.

“It will cause confusion, you know one is our County Judge and then the other one is the Governor of Texas and you know when we were out there, the community would tell us the Governor of Texas has more authority than the County Judge so we are not going to follow the curfew or lockdown,” said Utarte.

Adding that this New Years’ weekend, the constable’s officers who enforce the curfew and other county COVID-19 orders are off for the holiday. Utarte says they have been working extra hours over the past months doing enforcement. Telling KTSM 9 News that prior to the Governor’s Statement he had a good feeling about El Paso businesses continue complying with the orders as he had seen in the past few weeks.

“You know any statement that an elected official with power makes carries a lot of weight so the community does look at these tweets or Facebook posts and they go by them,” said Utarte. “You know hey, this is an elected official with a lot of power this is what he’s telling me to do so I’m going to follow it so it definitely causes a lot of confusion in our community.”

El Paso County Commisioner David Stout telling KTSM 9 News that the County Curfew is still in effect even though enforcement is a challenge.

“You know it’s hard we don’t have enough enforcement obviously it’s hard to enforce completely so it’s up to individuals and individual business owners to take it upon themselves and do the right thing,” said El Paso County Commissioner David Stout.

Stout adding that he has received word that El Paso could be next in line for a lawsuit from the state regarding the curfew.

“I mean I have not seen anything from our legal department as of yet but you know it’s something that wouldn’t surprise me if we ended up as part of that litigation,” said Stout.

Stout saying the county is prepared for the lawsuit if and when it comes. Saying the curfew remains despite what the Governors statement said.

“Please don’t listen to him is basically what were asking, were asking businesses to do the right thing whether or not the governor tells you it’s in his eyes legal or not.”

Latest Headlines