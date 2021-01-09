El Paso’s COVID spike worsens, 808 cases reported Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s COVID-19 spike worsened Saturday, with 808 new cases reported, bringing the number of newly reported COVID-19 cases this week to 3,340 — more than a thousand more than the previous week.

The City also reported six additional deaths association with the virus. They include two men in this 50s, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s, and two men in their 70s. All victims had underlying medical conditions.

As of Saturday, there are a total of 102,889 total cases since the pandemic began in El Paso and 1,512 deaths.

There are 420 patients who are hospitalized with the virus, a decrease of three from Friday. There are also 174 patients in the ICU and 108 on ventilators — both increases since Friday.

El Paso was selected by the State as a test community for mass vaccinations, which will begin next week. The City will receive 5,000 doses and UMC will receive an additional 5,000 doses. The City says more than 80,000 people have registered and are waiting for the vaccine.