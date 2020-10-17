El Paso’s COVID crisis continues

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s trend of more than 500 COVID-19 cases per-day continued Saturday, as city officials reported 558 new cases and 24 delayed cases from the state. There were no new deaths to report for the second day in a row, keeping the fatality toll since March at 558.

Saturday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Borderland reached 7,628 active cases.

There are currently 419 people hospitalized in El Paso County. One of the ongoing concerns for health officials is the rising number of patients requiring ICU care. Saturday, that number increased by six from 112 to 118. Of those, 42 are on ventilators.

El Paso saw its worst week of new virus cases by far this week — a staggering 3,846 newly reported cases. It’s important to note the positive test results are typically delayed by 24-48 hours from the time an individual was administered the test. These numbers come as testing sites throughout the city are overwhelmed with those needing tests and Governor Abbott sent in reinforcements for hospitals this week.

Thursday, the city enacted stricter restrictions in hopes of curbing the spread of the virus.

