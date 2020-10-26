El Paso’s COVID-19 situation worsens as record new cases and hospitalizations reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s coronavirus situation continues to worsen, as a record number of new cases and hospitalizations were reported Monday.

There were 1,443 new cases reported by the City of El Paso Department of Health on Monday. The high was expected because data was released late Saturday from an increase in testing throughout El Paso. Officials said more than 25,000 tests were administered over a three-day period from Wednesday to Friday.

Health officials also reported 118 weeks-old cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State.

Hospitalizations continue to rise to the highest the city has ever seen, as evidenced by increased capacity at area hospitals: 853 were reported Monday, another record high. There are 180 individuals in the ICU.

Auxiliary medical units (AMU) have been set up at the El Paso Convention Center in Downtown that will have a 50-bed capacity, in addition to AMUs that were set up at area hospitals to provide on-site surge capacity. The AMUs will be fully supplied and staffed for each site, offering up to 100 additional beds per hospital.

There was one new virus-related death Monday, bring the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in El Paso to 576. The male patient in his 70s had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department reported 12,179 active cases on Monday; there been a total of 40,887 COVID-19 cases reported in El Paso. There have been 27,638 people listed as having recovered.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for El Paso, visit epstrong.org.

