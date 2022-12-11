EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 located at 11925 Gateway Blvd West will be opening Monday, Dec. 12.

Courtesy of Bubba’s 33

This week, the restaurant will be training 200 team members where local first responders will be receiving hand-stretched pizzas, fresh-ground burgers, wings, salads, and sandwiches. Bubba’s 33 will be serving lunch and dinner, Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

The 7,500 square-foot family friendly restaurant features a covered patio with 70 seats for outdoor dining. Inside, guests will find wall-to-wall TVs streaming with music and music videos. The made-from-scratch menu includes hand-stretched stone-baked pizzas, signature beef and bacon burgers, fresh wings, lasagna, and marinated ribeye.

The El Paso location is the 40th Bubba’s 33 in the nation and features an authentic garage bar with working garage doors. The first Bubba’s 33, which opened in 2013 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, was recognized as Best New Restaurant and Best Sports Restaurant by the Fayetteville Observer.