EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit is currently investigating a crash that occurred at 6100 Upper Valley.

A Ford Escape escape was occupied by 7 passengers when the driver lost control of the vehicle, driving at a high speed rate towards the Upper Valley. It is said that before the initial crash, the Ford Escape had previously struck a border patrol vehicle at the intersection of Upper Valley and Artcraft. The vehicle then fled the scene which resulted in Tuesday’s fatal crash.

The Ford Escape was found by Border patrol in the canal near Upper Valley. Six passengers and the driver were transported to the hospital for treatment. One male passenger died at the scene of the crash. EPPD has determined that the driver was transporting migrants.

The passengers within the vehicle have been identified as:

Jorge Omar Soto Ochoa, 24 years old

Jose Alberto Vasquez, 25 years old

Danny Escalante, 27 years old

Martin Mateo, 32 years old

Nelson Lopez, 23 years old

Juan Molina, 30 years old.

The driver has been identified to be Axel Elias Ramirez, 19 years old, who is currently a Texas resident. The deceased male has not been identified.

This is the 46th fatality of the year. There were 42 this time of the year in 2021.

