EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The triple digit temperatures are here to stay and the City of El Paso is opening up cooling centers for everyone to stay safe from the extreme heat.

Enrique Duenas Aguilar, spokesperson for El Paso Fire Department, said the six cooling centers around town are open for everyone and are completely free.

Besides cooling down in an air-conditioned area, the cooling centers also offer free amenities like a gym, pool table, basketball court and even computer rooms.

Some El Pasoans, however, prefer water activities offered at spray parks across town or the city’s water parks.

The newest Chapoteo Park in the Lower Valley had a busy day on a hot Wednesday and some El Pasoans said they like that it is budget friendly.

Tickets for city water parks after 3 p.m. are half price off and you can always visit one of the spray parks that are completely free of charge.