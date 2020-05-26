El Pasoans visit, remember fallen heroes on Memorial Day at Fort Bliss National Cemetery

The Director of the Fort Bliss National Cemetery, Jamie Porter, said many people were visiting the cemetery all weekend and practiced social distancing while visiting gravesites.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s a day to remember and honor service-members who died while serving in the armed forces.

Honoring our fallen heroes looked a little different this year. Usually during this time, you would see an American flag placed at each of the gravesites at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Although it may look different, the message remains the same.

86-year-old Adela Hernandez is one of many El Pasoans who visited a fallen soldier on Memorial Day, “I’m hoping that he’s resting in peace. May the Lord forgive him, and may he rest in peace,” Hernandez shared, “I came here today to visit my brother. He’s been gone for 30 years, and here I have some flowers that I got for him.”



Hernandez said her brother, Alberto Aguilar, was a Sergeant with the U.S. Marine Corps in the Vietnam War. She spent some time by his gravesite this memorial day, and brought flowers that reminded her of him.

“I’m still here today. Thank God right? But these flowers represent Bowie.. and the Cowboys. He was a big fan of them. He also attended Bowie,” Hernandez said.

El Pasoans were seen trickling in and out of the Fort Bliss National Cemetery on Memorial Day, as some COVID-19 restrictions are still in place.



The Director of the Fort Bliss National Cemetery, Jamie Porter, said many people were visiting the cemetery all weekend and practiced social distancing while visiting gravesites.

“I saw families coming out here, sharing a moment at the grave, I saw families placing flags on the grave, I saw them kneeling, I saw hugging headstones and crying,” Porter shared, “Sharing a special moment with their loved one out here so this community really embraces their military. It’s a special time, Memorial Day, to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Porter also added the cemetery is planning to start having military funeral honors for veterans once the pandemic starts slowing down.

For a look at the entire Fort Bliss Memorial Day Ceremony: