El Pasoans turn to bicycling amid COVID-19 pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One hobby many El Pasoans are picking up for exercise is bicycling and many are trying to get their hands on either a new bike or trying to fix the ones they already own. Bike shops in the sun city are getting plenty of business and local shop hopes the surge of bicyclists leads to change.

“I’ve heard directly from parents that now they get to spend time with their children and actually do things together and be outdoors. I hope it’s a wake up call for our community leaders to provide the infrastructure so that these families can ride their bikes on city streets and to provide safe bike lanes to ride,” said Roberto Barrio from Crazy Cat Cyclery.

The Crazy Cat staff hopes that after this pandemic passes, families continue to ride their bikes as exercise, a hobby, and a family outing.

“It’s been uplifting to see how many people have pulled their bikes out of storage and turn to cycling again as a way to be healthy, to relief stress, to be outdoors, to enjoy life. What this crisis has done is bring out families who are looking for a fitness alterative,” said Barrio.

Staffers suggest that any bike is great, the point is to get those wheels turning and start riding. If you need help to begin the shop rents their equipment and can guide you into the right bike lane.