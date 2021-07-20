El Pasoans to appeal to President Biden to save Castner Range

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans are set to gather on Friday to urge President Joe Biden to save Castner Range by declaring it a national monument.

The event comes as Latino Conservation Week 2021 draws to a close.

On Friday, U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), City Rep. Joe Malinar, the Frontera Land Alliance and the “Exercise, No Extra Fries” Hiking Group will meet at the El Paso Museum of Archeology at 11 a.m. to update the community on national monument efforts.

Castner Range is home to 7,081 acres of West Texas that boasts historical significance that spans millennia, specifically how the world’s largest binational community came to be.

In May, President Biden announced the America the Beautiful Initiative that seeks to conserve at least 30 percent of lands and waters by 2030 through supporting locally led conservation efforts.

These conservation efforts create jobs, protect drinking water, support healthy communities and also equitably distribute the benefits of open spaces.

To learn more, visit castnerrangenationalmonument.org.

