El Pasoans take a stand for foster care

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Different faith organizations around Texas, including the Sun City, shed light on the importance of foster care and how it can change the lives of children.



Community members took a stand with one another to help raise awareness of fostering children and potentially finding them a forever home.

“The system is not a good parent. Nobody replaces family like family, and that’s one of our goals here is to provide that,” Pastor Eric Hallback at Rock Faith Center shared.



As part of “Stand Sunday”, faith goers at Rock Faith Center in East El Paso were raising awareness and standing for children in foster care including foster parents themselves like Stanley Smith.



Smith has fostered 13 kids and adopted two out of the system, “We don’t want the government raising children so how about we do that on ourselves. The people of our community, we’re the best option there is for children instead of other places.”



This past September, advocates said there were over six thousand children in state care awaiting adoptions. In El Paso, there were 81 minors but the majority of them are usually teenagers.



“We really need people to stand up and go after those teens. People love the babies and the smaller children but those teens have been broken over the past and maybe in and out of care over the years,” Hallback said.



In the end, Smith said the goal of fostering kids is to reunite them with their families which are some of the best moment’s he’s experienced.

“When we have a kid for an extended period of time.. let’s say 6, 7, 8 months and then they’re reunited with their parents. Then you see that kid and their parents later, you realize just how well you did and that you had something to do with that family being reunited,” Smith explained.



If you are interested in becoming a foster parent or want to know what options there are, click here.

To learn more about how to get involved locally or by volunteering, click here.