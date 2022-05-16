EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Just over a day after Buffalo suffered a mass shooting not unlike El Paso’s August 3 massacre at the Cielo Vista Walmart, officials and residents reflected and reached out to the wounded city.

Everyone KTSM spoke with simply said that the City of El Paso is standing with Buffalo as they process the events of this past weekend.

Former Mayor Dee Margo Says there are too many similarities. The Buffalo gunman even referenced the El Paso shooter as one of his “inspirations.”

“It’s a hate crime, it was an individual from out of town, I always said the perpetrator which sounds like they have there in Buffalo…had to come from over 700 miles away and would not have ever come from our area,” said Margo.

Monday afternoon, El Pasoans shared messages to the people of Buffalo.

“I would say to the people of Buffalo my condolence to the families. I hope Buffalo will come up with a policy of unity,” said Pastor Michael Grady.

“And I just feel sorry for them cause this should have never happened to them,” said Charles Calhoun.

El Pasoans say there needs to be stricter laws in place to prevent these tragedies from happening. They also say people need to be more aware of the warning signs.

“I don’t really believe that nobody didn’t know, that no friends didn’t hear, family members didn’t hear the things he was saying about people,” Said Calhoun.

Margo adds that he prays for Buffalo, saying it’s tough and emotionally draining.

Police walk outside the Tops grocery store on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at the supermarket, killing and wounding people in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.” (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

A person pays his respects outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

People gather outside a supermarket where several people were killed in a shooting, Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. Officials said the gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire. Investigators believe the man may have been livestreaming the shooting and were looking into whether he had posted a manifesto online (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

In this Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, police officers walk behind a Walmart at the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex, in El Paso, Texas. Suspect Patrick Crusius who was indicted for the killing of 22 people in the mass shooting at a Texas Walmart is set to formally hear the charges against him in an El Paso courtroom. An arraignment hearing for Crusius is set for Thursday, Oct. 10. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2019, file photo, Gloria Garces kneels in front of crosses at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas. A hospital official said Sunday, April 26, 2020, that a man shot in the Aug. 3 attack targeting Latinos in an El Paso Walmart has died after months in the hospital. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)





FILE – In this Aug. 4, 2019 file photo, a Texas State Trooper walks back to his car while providing security outside the Walmart store in the aftermath of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. A gunman who said he was targeting Mexicans and killed 22 people at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, over the summer has been indicted on federal hate crimes charges, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

