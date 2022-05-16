EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Just over a day after Buffalo suffered a mass shooting not unlike El Paso’s August 3 massacre at the Cielo Vista Walmart, officials and residents reflected and reached out to the wounded city.
Everyone KTSM spoke with simply said that the City of El Paso is standing with Buffalo as they process the events of this past weekend.
Former Mayor Dee Margo Says there are too many similarities. The Buffalo gunman even referenced the El Paso shooter as one of his “inspirations.”
“It’s a hate crime, it was an individual from out of town, I always said the perpetrator which sounds like they have there in Buffalo…had to come from over 700 miles away and would not have ever come from our area,” said Margo.
Monday afternoon, El Pasoans shared messages to the people of Buffalo.
“I would say to the people of Buffalo my condolence to the families. I hope Buffalo will come up with a policy of unity,” said Pastor Michael Grady.
“And I just feel sorry for them cause this should have never happened to them,” said Charles Calhoun.
El Pasoans say there needs to be stricter laws in place to prevent these tragedies from happening. They also say people need to be more aware of the warning signs.
“I don’t really believe that nobody didn’t know, that no friends didn’t hear, family members didn’t hear the things he was saying about people,” Said Calhoun.
Margo adds that he prays for Buffalo, saying it’s tough and emotionally draining.
