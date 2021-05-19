El Pasoans respond to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– As tensions and conflict continues in the Middle East, El Pasoans with ties to both sides weighed in to what’s happening and what it means for them.

Suleiman Masoud, a Palestinian-born El Pasoan, tells KTSM the conflict dates back decades between Palestine and Israel.

“I think the conflict may have started as a political one cause its a conflict over land,” Masoud said.

Masoud, who lived in the West Bank of Palestine, said it’s been difficult to watch what’s happening in the Middle East and rockets continue to strike.

“I feel for the people on whatever side they live when a rocket hits a building in Tel Aviv or in Gaza and a child gets hurt or an old man or woman, it’s sad and that should not happen,” Masoud said.

The airstrikes have been going for 10 days as the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, fired rockets into Israel, in which the Israeli military responded with their own rockets. Rocket fire first began after hundreds of Palestinians were hurt in clashes with Israeli police at a flashpoint religious site in the contested holy city.

“I tell my children, you’re so lucky to be in the United States, so lucky to be here and I wish that for my people, that freedom for my people,” Masoud said.

Rabbi Ben Zeidman, an American Jew and rabbi and Temple Mount Sinai, weighed in on the conflict as well. He said despite backgrounds, the violent response is wrong.

“I don’t think any of us would feel that launching thousands of rockets, indiscriminately at a civilian population is the right response,” Ziedman said.

In Gaza, airstrikes are turning it to rubble, destroying buildings, homes and killing people, both adults and children.

“I would call upon both sides to stop the violent actions that are taking place and to commit to really evaluating their own biases and hatred to one another and figure out what is really at the cause and solve that there,” Ziedman said.

