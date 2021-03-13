El Pasoans reflect on last pre-pandemic memories

by: Erin Coulehan

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

 EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Our memories glow in the amber of a time that was barely a year ago that feels as if it could be a different era. One year into the pandemic, the Borderland is reflecting on the final moments of life as we knew it.

KTSM 9 News invited viewers to share their photos and memories while we look forward to someday (hopefully soon) capturing new memories in a coronavirus-controlled world.

From celebrating awards from a local publication to birthday dinners and vacations we didn’t realize would be our last “normal” ones to live music and sports, El Paoans share some of the experiences they can’t wait to get back to.

  • Maggie Asfahani celebrates Salt + Honey’s win at The City Magazine’s “Best Of” on Feb. 29, 2020
  • Jamie Rose and her best friend went to a bar for the last time on March 7, 2020
  • Bryan Cleavenger attended a Locomotive watch party at Union Drafthouse.
  • Austin Savage performed in Marfa, Texas.
  • Jennifer Veale and co. took in a UTEP game.
  • Whitney Smith served on a mission trip for Living Water International in El Salvador to bring potable water to the community by building a well.
  • Daniel Veale attended the Conference USA Basketball Tournament the same day players were pulled off the courts and everything was cancelled.
  • Cemelli de Aztlan attended a social justice rally on March 9, 2020.
  • Tony Graell celebrated his 35th birthday with good friends on March 14, 2020
  • Kristina Kniest and Tony Ruvalcaba took a long-awaited getaway to Ruidoso to celebrate new beginnings.
  • Kristina Cleavenger Miller at the Cher concert.
  • Marc Puma and Marcus Kern on vacation in New Orleans on Feb. 27, 2020.
  • Crystal Saavedra took a family vacation to Disney World Resort in Florida just days before the parks were closed completely.
  • Luisa Fernanda attended Monster Jam 2020 at the Sun Bowl
  • Bobby Gallagher attended The Lusitania show at Monarch.
  • Maria Mejiia Yanez and the Mejia family supporting local bands at Oyster Bar for an Alzheimer’s benefit.
  • Elizabeth Arriaga Croas took this photo from a plane after returning to El Paso from a beach vacation.

