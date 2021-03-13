El Pasoans reflect on last pre-pandemic memories

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Our memories glow in the amber of a time that was barely a year ago that feels as if it could be a different era. One year into the pandemic, the Borderland is reflecting on the final moments of life as we knew it.

KTSM 9 News invited viewers to share their photos and memories while we look forward to someday (hopefully soon) capturing new memories in a coronavirus-controlled world.

From celebrating awards from a local publication to birthday dinners and vacations we didn’t realize would be our last “normal” ones to live music and sports, El Paoans share some of the experiences they can’t wait to get back to.