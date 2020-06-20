El Pasoans reflect on Juneteenth amid ongoing protests

It’s the oldest known celebration observing the end of slavery in the United States. For many African Americans it’s a day to relect on the successes and continuing struggles in the fight for racial equality.

“It shows that here is where we were, and also the things we did to get us to the point where we are now. That is what the celebration is all about,” said Dr. Micahel Vinson Williams who is the Director of African American Studies at the University of Texas at El Paso.

Over 150 years ago, Union soldiers led by General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston with news that the civil war had ended making Texas’ more than 200,000 slaves free men and women.

“As people, this is our history, this is our culture, this is our responsibility to challenge and go forward,” Dr. Williams said.

More than two years before President Abraham Lincoln issued his emancipation proclamation which general Granger referenced saying, “In accordance with a proclamation all slaves are free.”

Houston, Texas resident Chandler Foreman believes Juneteenth is America’s true Independence day.

“It’s almost insensitive and it is false to say that when we are recognizing the fourth of July independence day, not all of us were free, not all of us did receive that independence because slaves were still enslaved,” said Chandler Foreman.

Civil leaders say Juneteenth is an opportunity to remind the country of the distinctive contributions that African-Americans have made to our culture and to remind Americans of their strive for equality, opportunity, and the fight to be represented in a dignified and humane way.

“Through the teaching of culture, history, recognition, unity, and purpose. Those are the same lessons that are just as relevant today going forward as they were with the originators of Juneteenth,” Dr. Williams said.

Juneteenth is celebrated in Texas as a state holiday because it is not yet recognized as a federal holiday.